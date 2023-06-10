Parkwood LLC Invests $10.56 Million in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,022,098 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,555,000. Lumen Technologies makes up about 1.6% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 304.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.80. 19,985,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,370,188. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

