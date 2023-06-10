Parkwood LLC Reduces Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Parkwood LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 39,708 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.3% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.38. 1,245,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,599. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

