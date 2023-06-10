Parkwood LLC Sells 11,116 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Parkwood LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,116 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,160,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,239,000 after purchasing an additional 599,737 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Roku by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 981,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,951,000 after purchasing an additional 453,787 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,847,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,391,000 after purchasing an additional 444,022 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Trading Up 0.5 %

Roku stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.48. 12,516,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,274,575. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $101.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.77.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,235.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $45,285.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,235.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,397 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $83,037.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,644.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,130 shares of company stock worth $959,026 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.