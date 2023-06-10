Parkwood LLC Takes $6.03 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,000. Affiliated Managers Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Parkwood LLC owned 0.10% of Affiliated Managers Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.03. 135,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,560. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $180.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $517.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

See Also

