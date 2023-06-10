Parkwood LLC Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 29,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 495.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 137,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 114,001 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4,537.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,330 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.04.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHW traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. 7,866,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,143,620. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

