Parkwood LLC Trims Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Parkwood LLC trimmed its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 76.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.04. 1,509,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,992. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $60.61 and a 12-month high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

