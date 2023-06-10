Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.00 Billion

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $4.87 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,006,573,588 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

