PAX Gold (PAXG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $521.95 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $521.95 million and $16.69 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for $1,924.73 or 0.07517317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 258,259 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAXG is a digital asset that represents physical gold stored in a vault, each token representing one troy ounce of a 400 oz London Good Delivery gold bar. It is built on the Ethereum blockchain and issued by Paxos Trust Company, a regulated financial institution and custodian of the physical gold. PAXG is primarily used as a way for investors to invest in and hold gold in a digital form, and it can be traded on various exchanges. It can also be used as collateral for loans and other financial services within the cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem, and Paxos Trust Company has developed institutional-grade APIs and solutions for businesses and developers who want to use PAXG and other Paxos assets in their applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

