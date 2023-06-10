PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Rating) fell 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.49. 804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.
PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.
