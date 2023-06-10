PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 743,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,979 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 39,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $158.91 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.50. The firm has a market cap of $301.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.



