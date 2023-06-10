PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17,390 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,390 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 376,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GAB opened at $5.68 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $6.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

