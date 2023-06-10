PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,974 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,688,000 after purchasing an additional 216,988 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 69,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 20,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $146.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $345.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

