PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th.

PDD stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $106.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.83.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PDD will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 560,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,530,000 after buying an additional 115,258 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 221,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,809,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,067,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,001,000 after buying an additional 107,343 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in PDD by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 909,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 24.4% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

