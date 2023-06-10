PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511,259 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $18,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in PDD during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. HSBC decreased their target price on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

PDD stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $106.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

