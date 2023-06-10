Pearson (LON:PSON) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,230 ($15.29) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.17) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,015 ($12.62).

LON PSON opened at GBX 819.40 ($10.19) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,560.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 829.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 882.51. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 722.60 ($8.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.51).

In related news, insider Sally Johnson sold 65,220 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.47), for a total transaction of £496,976.40 ($617,822.48). In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 257 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.34) per share, for a total transaction of £2,138.24 ($2,658.18). Also, insider Sally Johnson sold 65,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.47), for a total transaction of £496,976.40 ($617,822.48). 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

