Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.55) price target on the stock.

Warehouse REIT Stock Down 1.1 %

LON WHR opened at GBX 89.40 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.96. Warehouse REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 88.10 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 166.60 ($2.07). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.61. The company has a market cap of £379.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 638.57, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Warehouse REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

About Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

