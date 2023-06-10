Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 40,233 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of IAC worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IAC by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of IAC by 103.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IAC from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on IAC from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

