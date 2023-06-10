Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 97,291 Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,291 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of DZS worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in DZS by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 378,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in DZS by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in DZS by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in DZS by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities downgraded DZS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of DZS from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Shares of DZSI opened at $3.49 on Friday. DZS Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

