Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,389 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Up 2.6 %

DASH stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.65.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $6,548,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $6,548,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $3,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,068,940 shares of company stock worth $66,292,364. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

