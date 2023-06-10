Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 2,892.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,699,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,865,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.2 %

WTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $225.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

