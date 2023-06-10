Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509,367 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATUS. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,723,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,640,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,383 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,798,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after buying an additional 2,324,303 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 334.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,641,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 2,033,391 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ATUS. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.76 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

