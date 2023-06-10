Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,628 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Ribbon Communications worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 275.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at $65,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

Insider Activity at Ribbon Communications

RBBN opened at $2.73 on Friday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $464.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $970.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,850,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ribbon Communications news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,103.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $970.00 per share, with a total value of $4,850,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,000 shares of company stock worth $4,881,260. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

