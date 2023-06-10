Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 30,886 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,886 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Arista Networks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $162.51 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $178.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $882,660.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $882,660.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,011 shares of company stock valued at $34,090,054. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

