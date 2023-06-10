Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 9,136 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,321 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Netflix by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Netflix by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $420.02 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.28 and a 12 month high of $425.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.20. The company has a market cap of $186.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

