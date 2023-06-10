Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 54.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Pentair by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. Pentair has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading

