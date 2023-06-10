Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director Acquires $19,541.20 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) Director Billy L. Dr Price, Jr. acquired 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $19,541.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,673 shares in the company, valued at $252,699.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

PEBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 34.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.