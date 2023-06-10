Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.16

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 4.07 ($0.05). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 4.13 ($0.05), with a volume of 6,041,682 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

The company has a market cap of £44.68 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.91 and a current ratio of 17.93.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

