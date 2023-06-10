Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have $16.50 price target on the oil and gas exploration company's stock, up from their prior price target of $12.50.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.42.

NYSE PBR opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. Research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 39.1%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

