Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Trading Up 9.2%

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 4,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 32,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Pharvaris Trading Up 25.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a market cap of $360.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of -4.59.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHVS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in Pharvaris by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after buying an additional 61,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

