Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. 1,669,858 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 902,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Phunware from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Phunware Stock Down 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phunware

Phunware ( NASDAQ:PHUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Phunware had a negative net margin of 203.64% and a negative return on equity of 94.83%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Phunware during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Phunware by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Phunware by 189.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

