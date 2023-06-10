Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 14th

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty stock opened at C$14.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$363.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.04. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of C$11.53 and a twelve month high of C$14.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 76.22%. The firm had revenue of C$153.19 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.9321705 EPS for the current year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.