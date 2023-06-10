Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Trading 3% Higher

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.32). 205,911 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 738,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.25 ($0.31).

Polarean Imaging Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £55.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.05.

About Polarean Imaging

(Get Rating)

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polarean Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarean Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.