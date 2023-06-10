Polygon Price Tops $0.72 on Top Exchanges (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Polygon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a market cap of $6.69 billion and approximately $425.44 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polygon Coin Profile

Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,289,469,069 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology.

Buying and Selling Polygon

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain that aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions. It is a parallel blockchain that users can “bridge” their tokens to and interact with through compatible wallets such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet. The network is secured by a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm and its native currency, MATIC, is used to pay for transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards. Polygon was launched in 2020 by Ethereum developers and has attracted several leading DeFi applications to its network, including Uniswap, Aave, and PoolTogether.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

