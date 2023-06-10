Portage Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.33. 859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

Get Portage Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portage Fintech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition by 1,873.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares during the period. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,246,000.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.