Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) CFO Robert B. Klein Sells 4,256 Shares

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) CFO Robert B. Klein sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $64,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,360.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
PSTL opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $17.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 678.62%.
Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,700 properties leased primarily to the USPS.
