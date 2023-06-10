Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) CFO Robert B. Klein Sells 4,256 Shares

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) CFO Robert B. Klein sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $64,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,360.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

PSTL opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $17.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 678.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 97.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,700 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

