PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Tops $323,945.44

PotCoin (POT) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $323,945.44 and approximately $132.15 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.75 or 0.00295836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015696 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000583 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000428 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003908 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,352,865 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

