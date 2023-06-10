PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in PPG Industries by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price target on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.28.

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $139.66 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.



