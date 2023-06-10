Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.60

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 10.80 ($0.13). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13), with a volume of 156,146 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Princess Private Equity in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of £7.19 million, a PE ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 0.52.

About Princess Private Equity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a €0.37 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Princess Private Equity’s payout ratio is presently -29,600.00%.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

