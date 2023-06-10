Prom Price Reaches $4.07 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Prom has a market capitalization of $74.23 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $4.07 or 0.00015374 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00022225 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000111 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00015638 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,462.36 or 1.00028178 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.10282191 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,467,138.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

