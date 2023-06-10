PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTCT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 61,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $3,184,080.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,936.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,595 shares of company stock worth $7,968,916 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $43.00 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $59.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.78) EPS. Research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

