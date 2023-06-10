Pura Vida Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,636,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $78.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

