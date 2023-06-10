Pura Vida Investments LLC Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Pura Vida Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,157,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,004 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Lyra Therapeutics worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 114,951 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $186,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $193,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 134.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lyra Therapeutics

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 3,610,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $8,990,971.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,469,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,558,101.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Nbvm Gp, Llc acquired 1,805,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $4,387,160.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,521,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,127,840.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 3,610,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $8,990,971.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,469,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,558,101.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,032.86% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. Equities analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyra Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.