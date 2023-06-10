Pura Vida Investments LLC Has $809,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,963 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,990.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,185 shares of company stock valued at $18,457,559. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $334.11 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $243.17 and a 52 week high of $354.46. The firm has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

