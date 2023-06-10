Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 142,204 Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Pura Vida Investments LLC trimmed its position in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,204 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 1.19% of SOPHiA GENETICS worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 3,090.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

SOPH opened at $4.22 on Friday. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 161.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

