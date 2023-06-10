Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Prothena as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 199,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 58,818 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prothena by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,126,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Prothena by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Prothena by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prothena

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,350,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prothena news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $7,029,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $236,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,350,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,438,690 over the last three months. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prothena Price Performance

PRTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $69.50 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.64.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

