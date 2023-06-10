Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PSTG. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.
Pure Storage Stock Performance
Shares of PSTG opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,179.39, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.21.
Insider Activity at Pure Storage
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.
Pure Storage Company Profile
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.
Further Reading
