Pyxis Tankers Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PXSAP)

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PXSAP opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

