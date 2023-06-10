Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.45) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Agile Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

AGRX opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.15. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($9.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.50) by $1.50. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,658.43% and a negative net margin of 318.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 256,227 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

