QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $554,419.34

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $554,419.34 and approximately $221,236.98 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 71.6% higher against the dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000561 BTC on exchanges.

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.08481883 USD and is up 18.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $98,441.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

