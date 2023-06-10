Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 939 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $278.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.29. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

